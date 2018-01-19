West Ham’s Move For Joao Mario Stalled

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United's pursuit of Inter midfielder Joao Mario has stalled.



Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to land the Portugal international and Inter are willing to let Mario go, if the terms are right.











It had been suggested West Ham have an agreement with Inter for Mario, on the basis of a loan with an option to buy, however according to Sky Italia, there is no agreement between the two clubs.



There is also no agreement between Mario and West Ham, meaning any deal is some way from being completed.





All eyes are now on whether there will be fresh talks between the two clubs and Mario in an effort to find an agreement .