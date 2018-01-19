You Can Dream – Mauricio Pochettino Comments Amid Spurs Links With Arsenal Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he is still hopeful of seeing Tottenham Hotspur making a transfer splash in the winter transfer window, amid Spurs being linked with Arsenal target Malcom.



Tottenham have been the quietest of the top Premier League clubs in this month’s transfer window and not many major players have been linked with a move to Spurs.











There is talk Tottenham are in negotiations with Bordeaux for Malcom, who was on Arsenal’s radar before they eventually pulled out of the chase, and Spurs have reached an agreement over a fee with the Ligue 1 club.



It remains to be seen whether Malcom will make a move to north London this month, but Pochettino is hopeful that Tottenham will be active in terms of signing fresh faces in the window.





But he conceded that he is not too excited and is focusing on the players in his squad at the moment.

Asked if Tottenham will sign players in January, Pochettino said in a press conference: “To be honest, it’s difficult but in some point you always dream.



“But not too much excitement.



"If happen, it happens, if it doesn’t happen, then it won’t happen.



“We’re happy with the squad.”



Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League table on 44 points, three points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

