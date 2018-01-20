Absolutely Drained – Former Leeds United Star Worried About Mental Aspect Of Loss To Millwall

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan is concerned about the mental impact that Leeds United's 4-3 home defeat to Millwall could have on the Whites players.



Leeds had a first half to forget at Elland Road as skipper Liam Cooper was sent off for a reckless challenge and the Whites headed in 2-0 down at the break.











Remarkably ten-man Leeds rallied after the interval and even went 3-2 ahead thanks to goals from Pierre-Michel Lasogga (two) and Kemar Roofe.



But the Lions made their man advantage count and levelled with three minutes left before then winning the contest in injury time through a Jed Wallace effort.





Whelan thinks losing in such a matter late on left the Leeds players completely drained and says they will feel low.