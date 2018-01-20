XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 21:11 GMT

Absolutely Drained – Former Leeds United Star Worried About Mental Aspect Of Loss To Millwall

 




Noel Whelan is concerned about the mental impact that Leeds United's 4-3 home defeat to Millwall could have on the Whites players.

Leeds had a first half to forget at Elland Road as skipper Liam Cooper was sent off for a reckless challenge and the Whites headed in 2-0 down at the break.




Remarkably ten-man Leeds rallied after the interval and even went 3-2 ahead thanks to goals from Pierre-Michel Lasogga (two) and Kemar Roofe.

But the Lions made their man advantage count and levelled with three minutes left before then winning the contest in injury time through a Jed Wallace effort.
 


Whelan thinks losing in such a matter late on left the Leeds players completely drained and says they will feel low.

And while he knows they can recover physically over the next ten days, the former Leeds forward is concerned about the mental aspect of a defeat which has knocked the Yorkshire giants down to tenth in the Championship.

"I think today is going to take a lot out of them, I really do", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Not so much physically, but more mentally.

"They will be absolutely drained and they should feel lower than a snake's belly.

"So I hope they reflect on this and take the positives from the second half and what it takes to win football matches."

Leeds are now heading for a week-long warm weather training break to Spain.
 