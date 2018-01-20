Can Be Left Out For Other Reasons – Arsene Wenger Answers On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that there is nothing imminent in Arsenal’s interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Arsenal are interested in signing the Gabon striker, who has been left out of the Dortmund squad for their last two league games because of disciplinary reasons.











Dortmund are said to be keen to sell the troubled striker this month and are believed to be prepared to accept a transfer fee worth €70m before the end of the window.



But there have been mixed signals from Dortmund as well as club sporting director Michael Zorc suggested that there are always ways for Aubameyang to return to the fold.





And Wenger confirmed that for the moment there is nothing imminent with regards to Arsenal’s pursuit of the striker and stressed that it is not a guarantee that he was left out of the Dortmund squad because of reasons relating to his future.

The Arsenal boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Aubameyang no, nothing is happening.



“He can be left out of the Dortmund team for different reasons, certainly not for transfer reasons at the moment.”



Dortmund took offence to Wenger suggesting earlier this week that Aubameyang could seemingly fit into Arsenal if he joins.

