20/01/2018 - 10:55 GMT

Chelsea And Roma Set For More Transfer Talks Next Week

 




Chelsea are scheduled to hold further talks with Roma for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, it has been claimed.

The Premier League champions are trying to pull off an audacious double deal for the signature of the Roma duo in the January transfer window and have already made a €50m bid.




Dzeko is believed to be prepared to move back to England and Emerson's agents arrived in England recently to hold talks over personal terms for the defender with Chelsea.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Chelsea and Roma will meet for further talks next weeks as the two clubs look to close out an agreement for the duo’s move to London.
 


Roma are believed to be asking for another €10m in bonus payments from Chelsea and further round of negotiations are expected to take place between the two clubs.  

Antonio Conte has been keen to sign a target man this month, with Dzeko emerging as his top choice and Emerson could be the back-up he wants for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Chelsea also offered Michy Batshuayi on loan to Roma but it seems the Serie A giants are not keen on signing the Belgian this month.
 