Daniel Sturridge Happy To Move To Inter, Italians Mull Completing Deal

Daniel Sturridge has given the green light to a move to Inter and the Nerazzurri are now weighing up whether to meet Liverpool's conditions to take the striker on loan.



The striker wants to play regular first team football, which is not guaranteed under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and Inter and Roma have both mulled snapping him up.











Inter have spoken to Liverpool to find out what the Reds want for Sturridge and the player has agreed to the move, according to Sky Italia.



Now the Serie A giants are considering whether to push ahead with the move which will cost €2m in terms of a loan fee, along with a right to buy set at between €20m and €30m.





Inter are also giving careful consideration to Sturridge's injury record, which has seen him miss substantial amounts of football in recent years.