06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 17:18 GMT

I Think Alexis Sanchez Is Coming – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is confident that Alexis Sanchez is set to join the club from Arsenal.

Sanchez has agreed to move to Old Trafford, but the deal has been hanging on Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way, while late interest from Chelsea had at once stage threatened to throw a spanner in the works.




But Mourinho, speaking after his side grabbed a slender 1-0 win away at Burnley in the Premier League, oozed confidence about Manchester United signing Sanchez.

The Portuguese boss however admits he has no confirmation to provide yet.
 


"If you ask me if I think he is coming, I think so", Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"But I have no confirmation", he added.

Sanchez is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and has been clear about his desire to quit the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City had been assumed to be the Chile international's destination after they came close to signing him last summer, but Sanchez is now poised to line up for the Citizens' rivals.
 