I’ve Got My Eye On Top Ten – West Ham Boss David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes has revealed that he is eyeing a top ten finish for West Ham despite avoiding relegation being the goal for the season.



West Ham have progressed since Moyes took charge of the club in early November and another point from a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth today meant the Hammers are eleventh in the league table at the moment.











Struggling to keep themselves above water when Moyes joined the club, the east London side have looked more of a competent outfit in recent weeks and have been progressing.



Moyes stressed that regardless of the quality of his side’s performance as long West Ham continue to add to their points tally, they will be making progress this season.





While surviving in the Premier League was his goal when he joined the club, Moyes now has loftier ambitions and wants to finish in the top half of the league table.

The West Ham boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: "As long as we keep picking up points we will move in the right direction.



“At periods in the first half we played some of the best football of my time here but we lacked a clinical edge.



"Progress is a good thing.



"I keep using the word progress and I think we are nudging along.



"The key is not to be on the bottom three at the end of the table but I still have my eye on the top 10."



West Ham will next be in FA Cup action when they travel to play Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium next weekend.

