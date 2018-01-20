XRegister
06 October 2016

20/01/2018 - 10:52 GMT

Joao Mario To Keep West Ham Waiting But Date Set To Decide

 




Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has asked to be given until Monday to take a decision on whether to accept an offer to join West Ham this month.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been tipped to leave Inter and David Moyes is keen to take him to West Ham as part of his plans to reinforce his squad.




While there were reports West Ham have agreed a deal, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement and negotiations have stalled.

The key stumbling block to the deal has been Mario, who has already rejected a offers from the Premier League, and he is deliberating over whether to join West Ham.
 


According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the midfielder has asked for some time to decide on whether to accept an offer to move to the east London club in the winter transfer window.  

It has been claimed that Mario has postponed his decision until Monday and now West Ham will have an anxious wait of a few days before they can get an answer from the midfielder.

The Serie A giants have been keen to offload the player this month and a loan deal with an option to sign him on a permanent deal has been mooted.
 