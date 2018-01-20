XRegister
20/01/2018 - 23:08 GMT

Juventus Looking To Wrap Up Signing of Tottenham Hotspur Targeted Teenager Next Week

 




Juventus are moving to make sure they tie up a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Kwang-Song Han over the course of the next week.

The North Korea international is under contract to Cagliari, but has been impressed with his performances on a loan stint in Serie B with Perugia.




Han's exploits have attracted the attention of Tottenham, with the Premier League side linked with the forward.

But Juventus are also interested in the 19-year-old and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sport, will look to complete the signing of the Korean teenager over the course of the next week.
 


Juventus will also use the meeting with Cagliari to talk further about midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Barella recently signed a new contract with Cagliari, but the 20-year-old has continued to be linked with a move away.

Inter and Liverpool are keen on the midfielder and Juventus will use their meeting with Cagliari to try to push a deal which would take him to Turin further down the line.
 