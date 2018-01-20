Juventus Looking To Wrap Up Signing of Tottenham Hotspur Targeted Teenager Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are moving to make sure they tie up a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Kwang-Song Han over the course of the next week.



The North Korea international is under contract to Cagliari, but has been impressed with his performances on a loan stint in Serie B with Perugia.











Han's exploits have attracted the attention of Tottenham, with the Premier League side linked with the forward.



But Juventus are also interested in the 19-year-old and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sport, will look to complete the signing of the Korean teenager over the course of the next week.





Juventus will also use the meeting with Cagliari to talk further about midfielder Nicolo Barella.