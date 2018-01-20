Luke Shaw On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Burnley have defied expectations to sit in seventh spot in the league standings this season, but Manchester United will not want to slip up today as they bid to apply pressure on league leaders Manchester City.











Boss Jose Mourinho is without Daley Blind, Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



The Red Devils manager has David de Gea in goal, while to form the backline he picks Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the centre and Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young as full-backs. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba slot into midfield, while Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard support Romelu Lukaku.



If Mourinho needs to shake things up in the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.



Manchester United Team vs Burnley



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Rashford

