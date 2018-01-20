XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 14:03 GMT

Marko Arnautovic Starts – West Ham Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Bournemouth
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially named their side and substitutes to play host to Bournemouth at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

David Moyes has helped the Hammers to rise to eleventh spot in the Premier League and now West Ham are starting to look upwards rather than fearing relegation.




Defender Winston Reid has been ruled out with a groin injury, meaning Moyes must make do without the Kiwi.

He has Adrian in goal, while in defence Moyes picks Angelo Ogbonna and James Collins as the central pair. Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic are attacking threats.

A bench full of options are available for Moyes if he needs to shake up his West Ham side, with players for him to turn to including Javier Hernandez and Sam Byram.

 


West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth

Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Obiang, Noble, Kouyate, Lanzini, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Hart, Burke, Byram, Rice, Cullen, Hernandez, Martinez
 