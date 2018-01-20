Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League clash.



The Gunners are fighting to get into the top four and start the day sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League and eight points off fourth placed Liverpool.











Arsenal sold Theo Walcott to Everton this week and Alexis Sanchez is also on the way out.



In goal boss Arsene Wenger goes with Petr Cech, while in defence he selects Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, with Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal full-backs. Mohamed Elneny and Jack WIlshere slot into midfield, while Mesut Ozil also starts. Alexandre Lacazette is up top.



If the Frenchman needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.



Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Kolasinac, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Nketiah

