XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2018 - 14:05 GMT

Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League clash.

The Gunners are fighting to get into the top four and start the day sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League and eight points off fourth placed Liverpool.




Arsenal sold Theo Walcott to Everton this week and Alexis Sanchez is also on the way out.

In goal boss Arsene Wenger goes with Petr Cech, while in defence he selects Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, with Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal full-backs. Mohamed Elneny and Jack WIlshere slot into midfield, while Mesut Ozil also starts. Alexandre Lacazette is up top.

If the Frenchman needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.

 


Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace

Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Kolasinac, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Nketiah
 