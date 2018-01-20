XRegister
20/01/2018 - 11:03 GMT

Napoli Won’t Enter Daniel Sturridge Mix But Striker Keen On Inter Option

 




Napoli have rejected the chance to enter the race to sign Daniel Sturridge this season, but the Liverpool striker likes the option of joining Inter Milan.

Sturridge has been a bit part player under Jurgen Klopp and is looking to leave Liverpool in this month’s transfer window in order pursue regular football somewhere else.




Liverpool are prepared to loan him out and he has been offered to a number of top tier clubs in Italy as his representatives look for solutions.

And according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Napoli are one of the clubs who received a proposal to sign Sturridge, but the Serie A giants refused to consider signing him.
 


Inter are in the mix for Sturridge and it has been claimed that the player likes the option of joining the Nerazzurri, but a deal to sign him is far from being complete.  

It has been suggested that there remains a considerable distance between Liverpool’s valuation of the player and what Inter are prepared to pay for the striker.

An initial loan deal works for both clubs, but Liverpool want to set the price for the option to sign him at €40m, but Inter are only willing to pay up to €25m.
 