No Doubt Eden Hazard Better Than Philippe Coutinho – Former Chelsea Star

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has posed the question of how much Eden Hazard is worth as he sees the Belgian as a level about Philippe Coutinho.
Liverpool agreed a fee totalling around £142m with Barcelona for the sale of Coutinho earlier this month and the Brazilian has moved to the Camp Nou.
Coutinho was a key man at Anfield and considered one of the Premier League's best players – but Cundy thinks Hazard is better.
Hazard was in superb form as Chelsea brushed aside Brighton 4-0 on Saturday, scoring twice, and Cundy was impressed with the performance turned in from a player he rates highly.
He said on Chelsea TV: "I don't doubt that [Hazard is better than Coutinho].
"If you look at what Coutinho went for, which was somewhere between £120m and £140m, [then how much is Hazard worth?]
"He does things I've never seen any other players do, the way he drops that shoulder", Cundy added.
It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be able to keep hold of Hazard, who continues to be linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, meaning he could soon be coming up against Coutinho in the legendary El Clasico encounter.