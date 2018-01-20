No Doubt Eden Hazard Better Than Philippe Coutinho – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has posed the question of how much Eden Hazard is worth as he sees the Belgian as a level about Philippe Coutinho.



Liverpool agreed a fee totalling around £142m with Barcelona for the sale of Coutinho earlier this month and the Brazilian has moved to the Camp Nou.











Coutinho was a key man at Anfield and considered one of the Premier League's best players – but Cundy thinks Hazard is better.



Hazard was in superb form as Chelsea brushed aside Brighton 4-0 on Saturday, scoring twice, and Cundy was impressed with the performance turned in from a player he rates highly.





He said on Chelsea TV: " I don't doubt that [Hazard is better than Coutinho].