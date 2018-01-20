XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 21:18 GMT

No Paperwork Signed Off On Every Aspect Of Deal Despite Henrikh Mkhitaryan Medical

 




No aspect of the paperwork relating to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's move to Arsenal has been completed, despite the Manchester United star being booked in for a Gunners' medical, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Mkhitaryan is in line to join Arsenal in a straight swap deal which will see Alexis Sanchez sign for Manchester United.




Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has struck a confident note over the deal being completed, but Mkhitaryan's end has taken time to arrange as his agent looks for the best possible terms for his client.

The midfielder is now due to undergo a medical with Arsenal over the next 48 hours as the transfer edges closer to completion.
 


But the paperwork on every aspect of the deal has not yet been completely signed off.

While it would still take a remarkable turnaround for the deal to fall through at such a late stage, fans are likely to be on edge until the formalities are completed.

Mkhitaryan has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United since joining the club from German giants Borussia Dortmund and will hope for a fresh start at the Emirates Stadium under Arsene Wenger.
 