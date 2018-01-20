XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 17:06 GMT

Now Consistency Is Key – Arsenal Star Hails 4-1 Crushing of Crystal Palace

 




Alex Iwobi has urged Arsenal to build on their 4-1 crushing of Crystal Palace and put together a consistent run as they look to challenge for a top four spot.

It took just six minutes for Arsenal to go ahead through Nacho Monreal, while Iwobi then struck in the tenth minute to make it 2-0 and leave Palace reeling.




Laurent Koscielny made it 3-0 in the 13th minute as Roy Hodgson's side were all but beaten, and when Alexandre Lacazette added Arsenal's fourth in the 22nd minute it seemed a cricket score could be on the way.

But Palace put up more fight in the second half and even got a consolation goal through Luka Milivojevic with 12 minutes left.
 


The win means Arsenal have closed the gap on the top four to five points, although fourth placed Liverpool play on Monday, and Iwobi has urged the Gunners to find consistency.

"We started with a lot of intensity, that was the key after our last few performances", Iwobi was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We showed today that we can move on.

"When everyone is giving 100% we are comfortable.

"We have to push on against other teams now, consistency is key", he added.

Next up for Arsenal is the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Wednesday.
 