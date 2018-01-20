Now Consistency Is Key – Arsenal Star Hails 4-1 Crushing of Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Iwobi has urged Arsenal to build on their 4-1 crushing of Crystal Palace and put together a consistent run as they look to challenge for a top four spot.



It took just six minutes for Arsenal to go ahead through Nacho Monreal, while Iwobi then struck in the tenth minute to make it 2-0 and leave Palace reeling.











Laurent Koscielny made it 3-0 in the 13th minute as Roy Hodgson's side were all but beaten, and when Alexandre Lacazette added Arsenal's fourth in the 22nd minute it seemed a cricket score could be on the way.



But Palace put up more fight in the second half and even got a consolation goal through Luka Milivojevic with 12 minutes left.





The win means Arsenal have closed the gap on the top four to five points, although fourth placed Liverpool play on Monday, and Iwobi has urged the Gunners to find consistency.