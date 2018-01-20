XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 22:32 GMT

PHOTO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan In London To Complete Arsenal Move

 




Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in London with his agent Mino Raiola to seal a switch to Arsenal.

The Armenia international is to join the Gunners in a swap deal which will see Alexis Sanchez go the other way and become a Manchester United player.




Mkhitaryan is expected to have a medical with Arsenal over the next 48 hours as the Gunners try to close out the deal and take him to the Emirates Stadium.

Now the midfield has been spotted in London, with Sky Sports News HQ snapping him outside a hotel in the capital.
 


The midfielder, who joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, is likely to start his medical checks on Sunday.

If he comes through the tests without issue then the finishing touches can be put to the move.

Mkhitaryan will be looking to push forward with his career at Arsenal after a frustrating spell playing under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.
 