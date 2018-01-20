PHOTO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan In London To Complete Arsenal Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in London with his agent Mino Raiola to seal a switch to Arsenal.



The Armenia international is to join the Gunners in a swap deal which will see Alexis Sanchez go the other way and become a Manchester United player.











Mkhitaryan is expected to have a medical with Arsenal over the next 48 hours as the Gunners try to close out the deal and take him to the Emirates Stadium.



Now the midfield has been spotted in London, with Sky Sports News HQ snapping him outside a hotel in the capital.



Picture exclusive: Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaving a central #London hotel tonight after agreeing move to #Arsenal – he’ll undergo a medical in the next 48 hours. #AFC pic.twitter.com/DaIZ9vNhR0 — Paul Smith (@Journo_Paul) January 20, 2018



The midfielder, who joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, is likely to start his medical checks on Sunday.