PHOTO: We Are Getting Back Up – Leeds United Star Issues Rallying Cry

Pierre-Michel Lasogga has issued a rallying cry following Leeds United's 4-3 home defeat against Millwall.



The on-loan German striker scored twice for the Whites at Elland Road, but it was not enough to stop a ten-man Leeds slumping to defeat and slipping down to tenth spot in the Championship standings.











Leeds pushed hard with ten men in the second half and even went 3-2 ahead, but ultimately they ran out of steam and the Lions made their man advantage count to bag all three points.



Lasogga admits that Leeds are disappointed and feel like they have been knocked down, but he vowed they will get back up again.



The result was disappointing and I can understand all those who are now on the ground but we are getting up again and marching on together ❤️⚽️… pic.twitter.com/Sxb520WC19 — P.-M. Lasogga (@Lasogga10) January 20, 2018



The striker posted a photograph of him celebrating a goal on Twitter and wrote: " The result was disappointing and I can understand all those who are now on the ground but we are getting up again and marching on together."