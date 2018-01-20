Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Laurens De Bock Start – Leeds United Team vs Millwall Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Millwall

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Neil Harris' Millwall side in a Championship encounter at Elland Road today.



The Whites were beaten by the Lions in the earlier fixture between the two clubs this season, with Leeds struggling to cope with the physical style deployed against them.











Leeds, who are outside the playoff spots on goal difference, are without midfielder Eunan O'Kane and forward Samu Saiz, who are both suspended.



Felix Wiedwald lines up in goal, while Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as the central defensive pairing. He hands a debut to left-back Laurens De Bock, while Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira link up in midfield. Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe play behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



If he needs to make changes he can turn to his bench, where options include Pawel Cibicki and Hadi Sacko.



Leeds United Team vs Millwall



Wiedwald, De Bock, Jansson, Cooper (c), Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe, Lasogga



Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, Sacko, Dallas, Cibicki

