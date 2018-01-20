XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2018 - 14:01 GMT

Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Laurens De Bock Start – Leeds United Team vs Millwall Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Millwall
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Neil Harris' Millwall side in a Championship encounter at Elland Road today.

The Whites were beaten by the Lions in the earlier fixture between the two clubs this season, with Leeds struggling to cope with the physical style deployed against them.




Leeds, who are outside the playoff spots on goal difference, are without midfielder Eunan O'Kane and forward Samu Saiz, who are both suspended.

Felix Wiedwald lines up in goal, while Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as the central defensive pairing. He hands a debut to left-back Laurens De Bock, while Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira link up in midfield. Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe play behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

If he needs to make changes he can turn to his bench, where options include Pawel Cibicki and Hadi Sacko.

 


Leeds United Team vs Millwall

Wiedwald, De Bock, Jansson, Cooper (c), Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe, Lasogga

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, Sacko, Dallas, Cibicki
 