Pleased To Have Agreed With Leeds United – Belgian Side Delight At Transfer Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian top flight side Eupen say they have signed Japanese striker Yuta Toyokawa permanently after reaching an agreement with Leeds United and Kashima Antlers.



There was confusion earlier this month when Eupen announced they had snapped up Toyokawa from Leeds on a loan deal until the summer.











Noises from England claimed that Leeds had not signed Toyokawa and the situation is now no clearer, despite Eupen saying they have completed the permanent transfer of the Japanese star.



Eupen director general Christoph Henkel confirmed the news in a statement and insisted an agreement was reached with Leeds, saying: "Within a short time, Yuta has integrated well, not only in our team, but also in our club.





"Thus, both with our new player as with us, the desire for a longer term co-operation emerged", he stressed.