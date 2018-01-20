Rafael Benitez Has Only Made Us Better – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez has insisted that the club have been moving forward under the tutelage of Rafael Benitez.



Benitez took charge of the club in March 2016, but despite an upturn form, he couldn’t stop Newcastle from getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.











The Magpies returned to the top tier at the first opportunity by dominating the Championship under the Spaniard and despite the club’s parsimony in the transfer market, Benitez has managed to keep them above the relegation zone this season in the Premier League.



Perez stressed the importance of Benitez’s effect on Newcastle since his arrival and feels the club have continued to move forward under the Spaniard despite all the trial and tribulations.





The Spaniard told Mundo Deportivo: “Benitez has turned a group of individual footballers into a team.

“Since he has arrived, everything at the club has been better. We are regularly moving forward.



“We are young and have quality. We have been promoted and are competing in the Premier League.”



The Newcastle striker also believes that despite the occasional lack of experience, the squad have the quality to survive in the Premier League this season.



Asked if there are three inferiors teams to Newcastle in the league, Perez said: “I think so. There is quality and youth, though sometimes we have suffered due to lack of experience.



“Anyway, if we do things as we have been doing, I hope to achieve the goal of staying in the Premier League.”

