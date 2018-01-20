XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2018 - 11:08 GMT

Rafael Benitez Has Only Made Us Better – Newcastle United Star

 




Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez has insisted that the club have been moving forward under the tutelage of Rafael Benitez.

Benitez took charge of the club in March 2016, but despite an upturn form, he couldn’t stop Newcastle from getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.




The Magpies returned to the top tier at the first opportunity by dominating the Championship under the Spaniard and despite the club’s parsimony in the transfer market, Benitez has managed to keep them above the relegation zone this season in the Premier League.

Perez stressed the importance of Benitez’s effect on Newcastle since his arrival and feels the club have continued to move forward under the Spaniard despite all the trial and tribulations.
 


The Spaniard told Mundo Deportivo: “Benitez has turned a group of individual footballers into a team.  

“Since he has arrived, everything at the club has been better. We are regularly moving forward.

“We are young and have quality. We have been promoted and are competing in the Premier League.”

The Newcastle striker also believes that despite the occasional lack of experience, the squad have the quality to survive in the Premier League this season.

Asked if there are three inferiors teams to Newcastle in the league, Perez said: “I think so. There is quality and youth, though sometimes we have suffered due to lack of experience.

“Anyway, if we do things as we have been doing, I hope to achieve the goal of staying in the Premier League.”
 