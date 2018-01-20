XRegister
06 October 2016

20/01/2018 - 11:13 GMT

Roma Mulling Rekindling Interest In Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma are considering rekindling their interest in Leicester City winger and Arsenal and Liverpool target Riyad Mahrez in this month's transfer window.

The Algerian winger has again hit his best form under Claude Puel this season and his performances have again led to him being linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.




Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with Mahrez, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the winger could again see Roma chasing him this month.

Roma are in talks to sell Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea this month and are hopeful of earning transfer fees of around the €60m mark from the duo's sales in the coming days.
 


The Giallorossi are already considering a number of options to replace Dzeko and it has emerged that the club are again plotting to make a move for Mahrez this month.  

Signing the Leicester winger is the most expensive option the club are considering at the moment, but with Roma set to receive funds, the winger has again emerged as a viable target.

The Giallorossi wanted to sign him last summer but could reach an agreement over a fee with Leicester.

Foxes boss Clause Puel has insisted that Mahrez is happy at the moment and Leicester want to keep hold of their best players.
 