Ross Barkley On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Fixture: Brighton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has announced his Chelsea squad that will take on Brighton in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.



With Thibaut Courtois injured, Willy Caballero has got an opportunity between the sticks in a league game, while Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen play as the back three. N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko will form the central midfield partnership for Chelsea.











Michy Batshuayi has got another opportunity up top with Willian and Eden Hazard providing creativity from behind. Ross Barkley has made the bench and Conte also has options such as Dujon Sterling, Ethan Ampadu and Charly Musonda on the bench.



With three 0-0 draws on the trot, Chelsea will be looking to score some goals and win three points on their trip to the south coast.



Chelsea Team vs Brighton



Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Willian, Hazard, Batshuayi



Substitutes: Eduardo, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Sterling, Ampadu, Barkley, Musonda

