This Isn’t Widely Known About Eddie Gray – Leeds United MD Hails Club Legend

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has praised Whites legend Eddie Gray and revealed he is a valuable source of advice for people at every level of the club.



Gray recently turned 70 years old and continues to be a central part of a club at which he is considered a legend due to his exploits on the pitch, while he also had spells in the dugout.











The Whites legend appears regularly on the club's in-house TV channel LUTV, but Kinnear revealed that his role at Leeds goes so much further.



The managing director explained that Gray gives the full benefit of his advice to people at all levels of the club and is a familiar face at Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground.





Kinnear wrote in the club programme for the Millwall game: "Finally, on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to wish Eddie Gray a very happy 70th birthday.