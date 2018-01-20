Understand Where Theo Walcott Likes To Play, Sam Allardyce Tells Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Sam Allardyce has urged his players to get used to Theo Walcott after the new signing made his debut in a 1-1 draw against West Brom at Goodison Park.



The Toffees completed the £20m capture of Walcott from Arsenal earlier this week and Allardyce wasted no time in throwing the England international in for his Everton bow.











He was restricted in terms of his impact in the final third, but did provide the assist for Everton's goal, which was scored in the 70th minute through Oumar Niasse.



And Allardyce, who is delighted to have Walcott in the team, thinks that Everton will need to learn how to get the best out of the forward.





" Our players must understand where Theo likes to have the ball but our players didn't pass well today", Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC.