06 October 2016

20/01/2018 - 17:56 GMT

Understand Where Theo Walcott Likes To Play, Sam Allardyce Tells Everton

 




Everton boss Sam Allardyce has urged his players to get used to Theo Walcott after the new signing made his debut in a 1-1 draw against West Brom at Goodison Park.

The Toffees completed the £20m capture of Walcott from Arsenal earlier this week and Allardyce wasted no time in throwing the England international in for his Everton bow.




He was restricted in terms of his impact in the final third, but did provide the assist for Everton's goal, which was scored in the 70th minute through Oumar Niasse.

And Allardyce, who is delighted to have Walcott in the team, thinks that Everton will need to learn how to get the best out of the forward.
 


"Our players must understand where Theo likes to have the ball but our players didn't pass well today", Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He's a great player with plenty of talent but we have to play in the right way."

Walcott is looking to play on a regular basis at Everton as he looks to press his case for a key role in England's World Cup squad in the summer.

Everton sit in ninth spot in the standings following their draw with the Baggies.
 