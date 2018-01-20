XRegister
06 October 2016

20/01/2018 - 23:20 GMT

West Ham Move For Joao Mario Alternative

 




West Ham United have slapped in a bid for former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri following their stalled pursuit of Inter schemer Joao Mario.

The Hammers have been trying to reach an agreement with Inter and Mario, but have encountered difficulties.




As such it is claimed the Premier League side have made a move for Nasri, looking to take the former Manchester City midfielder back to the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham have put forward an offer to Nasri's current club, Antalyaspor, as well as to the player himself.
 


The 30-year-old joined the Turkish outfit last year after ending his association with Manchester City.

Antalyaspor are having a season to forget in the Turkish Super Lig and currently sit third from bottom, in the drop zone.

Nasri has seen his time at the club so far interrupted by injury and has made just eight appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring twice.
 