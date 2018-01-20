West Ham Move For Joao Mario Alternative

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have slapped in a bid for former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri following their stalled pursuit of Inter schemer Joao Mario.



The Hammers have been trying to reach an agreement with Inter and Mario, but have encountered difficulties.











As such it is claimed the Premier League side have made a move for Nasri, looking to take the former Manchester City midfielder back to the Premier League.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham have put forward an offer to Nasri's current club, Antalyaspor, as well as to the player himself.





The 30-year-old joined the Turkish outfit last year after ending his association with Manchester City.