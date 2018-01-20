We’ve Got Fantastic Talent – Manchester United Star Salutes Battling Win At Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes his side showed character to come away with a battling 1-0 away win at Burnley.



Jose Mourinho’s men were not at their fluent best and struggled to create clear cut chances in a game where Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope had no shots to save in the first half.











But a second half goal from Anthony Martial was the difference between the two sides as Manchester United weathered a late Burnley storm to walk away with all the points at Turf Moor.



Jones admits coming to Burnley, Manchester United always expected a tough battle out in the middle and feels they showed great strength of character to get through a tough afternoon and win all three points.





And he is confident that the strength and depth of the Manchester United squad will play a key role in the second half of the season.

The defender was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It was certainly a battle and that is what you get when you come to Turf Moor – it is about character and we showed that in abundance today.



"You have seen teams come here all season and drop points, we had to bide our time and when we got our chance thankfully Martial took it.



"We have some fantastic talent in the squad and we need everybody, especially going into a busy period."



Manchester United moved up to 53 points in the league table and remained second behind Manchester City.

