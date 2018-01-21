Arsenal and Chelsea Target Richarlison Indicates Anger At Marco Silva Sacking

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea target Richarlison has indicated his unhappiness with Watford sacking manager Marco Silva.



The Hornets swung the axe following a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday which meant Silva had only managed to lead the club to one win in their last eleven Premier League games.











The Portuguese was wanted by Everton earlier this season as his stock was high, but now just weeks into 2018 he is out of a job and looking for new employment.



And Richarlison, with an action which will surely be digested by his suitors, has indicated he is not pleased with the sacking.





The Brazilian took to Twitter to post an angry face emoji .

Richarlison has been in good form since he joined Watford and has already earned links with other clubs.



Both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on the attacker and it remains to be seen whether they are encouraged to bid for him this month if they believe he is unhappy at Vicarage Road.



Just 20 years old, Richarlison has made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Watford this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

