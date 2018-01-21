Chelsea Within Touching Distance of Agreement For Emerson Palmieri

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are within touching distance of an agreement with Roma to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri.



The Blues recently made a double bid to sign Emerson and his team-mate Edin Dzeko, but Roma have been keen to keep the talks separate and Antonio Conte's men could well land the defender before the Dzeko transfer is complete.











Talks are proceeding between Chelsea and Roma and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, a deal is close.



The fee is expected to be €25m with €5m in bonus payments.





And Emerson will sign a contract running until the summer of 2022, earning €2.5m per year, plus bonuses.

Conte is expected to use Emerson as a left wing-back in his Chelsea system, which will allow him to rotate in that area of the pitch.



Emerson has also attracted attention from other clubs.



Both Newcastle United and Liverpool have been linked with the defender, while in Italy Juventus have been watching developments.

