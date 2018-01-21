Don’t Know Anything About New Offer – Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Max Meyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer insists that he knows nothing about a promised new contract offer heading his way from Schalke, or a deadline to sign it.



Meyer is out of contract with Schalke in the summer and has already knocked back one renewal offer from the German giants, leading the club to insist a new one is coming his way as they seek to keep him.











But Meyer knows nothing about a fresh proposal and is assuming the club will approach him.



"I think that the club will come to me", Meyer was quoted as saying by German magazine RevierSport..





" I have not been given a deadline because I do not know anything about a new offer", he added.

With Leon Goretzka set to leave Schalke for free in the summer and join Bayern Munich, the Ruhr giants have been expected to go all out to make sure they keep hold of Meyer.



However, even a big Schalke offer may be able to be bettered by Liverpool and Tottenham.



Meyer has made 16 appearances in the Bundesliga for Schalke so far this season.

