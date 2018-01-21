Graeme Murty Has Got Rangers Transfer Business Spot On – Former Ger Salutes Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty has got his recruitment in this month's transfer window spot on, former Gers striker Steven Thompson believes.



Murty has wasted no time in making his mark on the playing squad at Ibrox following his appointment as manager on a permanent basis until the end of the season.











The Glasgow giants have swooped to snap up defender Russell Martin from Norwich City, midfielder Sean Goss from QPR, winger Jamie Murphy from Brighton and striker Jason Cummings from Nottingham Forest; all have arrived on loan deals.



Meanwhile, space has been made on the wage bill by loaning midfielder Carlos Pena to Mexican side Cruz Azul, where he has linked up with former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.





Thompson has regularly criticised Rangers' recruitment this season, but he is a big fan of the deals that the club have done this month.