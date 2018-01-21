XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2018 - 15:08 GMT

Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen Ill – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Southampton in a Premier League fixture at St. Mary's this afternoon. 

Boss Mauricio Pochettino has Dutchman Michel Vorm between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a central pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs.




In midfield Tottenham have Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko looking to control proceedings, while up top Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane will look to cause problems for the Saints backline.

If Pochettino needs to make changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and striker Fernando Llorente.

Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen are absent through illness.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Vorm, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lamela, Llorente
 