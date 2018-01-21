Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen Ill – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Southampton in a Premier League fixture at St. Mary's this afternoon.



Boss Mauricio Pochettino has Dutchman Michel Vorm between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a central pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs.











In midfield Tottenham have Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko looking to control proceedings, while up top Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane will look to cause problems for the Saints backline.



If Pochettino needs to make changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and striker Fernando Llorente.



Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen are absent through illness.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Vorm, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lamela, Llorente

