06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/01/2018 - 19:51 GMT

I’m Always Looking – Roma Deal-Maker Questioned Amid Chelsea Wanting Edin Dzeko

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has indicated that he has a number of potential replacements in mind for Edin Dzeko, amid speculation the Bosnian is set to join Chelsea.

The Premier League champions want to snap up both Dzeko and his team-mate Emerson Palmieri from Roma and are working hard to put an agreement in place with the Italian giants.




Monchi was asked before Roma's clash against Inter whether he would like to confirm Dzeko will be staying put and he said on Premium Sport: "I already explained everything yesterday, we must forget the market a little.

"Tonight's game counts, and those on Wednesday and Sunday.
 


"Then what will be done will be done. My idea and job is always to reinforce the team", he added.

Monchi was then asked whether he has identified a replacement and indicated if Dzeko does leave he would know who he wants as he is constantly building lists of players who can come in and suit Roma.

"My work does not only last for two days, but for 365 days a year. We are always ready to look for solutions.

"I always look for profiles for the present and the future, I do not do it in two days."

Roma have been linked with Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge as one potential replacement for Dzeko if he returns to England, where he previously played for Manchester City.

Chelsea could pay over €50m for Dzeko and Emerson.
 