Juventus Tracking West Ham and Watford Midfield Target

Juventus are keeping tabs on West Ham and Watford target Antonin Barak, who has impressed with his performances in Serie A with Udinese.



Watford's link with Udinese could give them the advantage in any chase for Barak, but it has not stopped other clubs looking closely at the Czech international midfielder.











West Ham and Napoli are also alive to Barak's talent, and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have been joined by Juventus.



The Serie A champions have noted Barak's progress this season and could well try to take him to Turin if he continues to develop well in southern Italy.





Udinese only captured Barak last summer from Sparta Prague, paying €3m to take him to Italy.

He has not disappointed and has shown his nose for goal by chipping in with seven goals in 18 Serie A appearances from his midfield role.



While Napoli got a close look at Barak when they faced Udinese earlier this season, he sat on the bench for all of his side's 6-2 defeat against Juventus.

