Laurent Koscielny Is Decent But Not Top Grade – Chelsea Legend Confident About Blues’ Attack

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley is clear that he fancies the Blues attack to cause problems for Arsenal's defence on Wednesday night, regardless of whether Laurent Koscielny plays for the Gunners.



Antonio Conte's takes his men to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie, with the first game between the two at Stamford Bridge finishing as a 0-0 draw.











The Blues ended a run of four draws and one win on penalties by brushing aside Brighton 4-0 on Saturday and Langley was pleased with the attacking display he saw, not least from Eden Hazard, who scored twice.



It left the Chelsea legend feeling confident about the trip to Arsenal, regardless of Koscielny returning to the Gunners defence in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.





" I would [go 3-4-3] because their back three, if it’s [Rob] Holding, [Shkodran] Mustafi and [Calum] Chambers, maybe Koscielny will be back; listen, he is decent, but I don't think he's top grade, I think Hazard at his best, he matches up very well against him", Langley said on Chelsea TV.