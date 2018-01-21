League One Club Chairman Not Chasing Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has shot down any suggestion his side are interested in Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.



The former Leeds United hitman was left on the bench throughout the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday, which ended 0-0.











He was again an unused substitute on Saturday as the Blades visited Norwich City and came away with a 2-1 win, something which raised further questions about his future.



Peterborough could soon be looking for another goal threat amid interest in Jack Marriott.





But Posh will not turn to Sharp.

MacAnthony was asked on Twitter if the League One side want Sharp and simply replied: "Nope."



Sharp currently finds himself having to battle against Clayton Donaldson, James Wilson and Leon Clarke for a spot up front for the Blades.



The 31-year-old has made 20 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield United so far this season, hitting the back of the net eight times in the process.

