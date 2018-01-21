XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2018 - 16:15 GMT

League One Club Chairman Not Chasing Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has shot down any suggestion his side are interested in Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

The former Leeds United hitman was left on the bench throughout the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday, which ended 0-0.




He was again an unused substitute on Saturday as the Blades visited Norwich City and came away with a 2-1 win, something which raised further questions about his future.

Peterborough could soon be looking for another goal threat amid interest in Jack Marriott.
 


But Posh will not turn to Sharp.

MacAnthony was asked on Twitter if the League One side want Sharp and simply replied: "Nope."

Sharp currently finds himself having to battle against Clayton Donaldson, James Wilson and Leon Clarke for a spot up front for the Blades.

The 31-year-old has made 20 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield United so far this season, hitting the back of the net eight times in the process.
 