Leeds United Plotting Summer Raid For Loanee

Leeds United are expected to look to snap up Matthew Pennington on a permanent deal from Everton, but are likely to wait until the summer before making their move.



The Championship club signed Pennington on a season-long loan deal from Everton in the summer window as they looked to increase their resources in the centre-back department.











His playing time at Elland Road has been restricted, but Leeds have been impressed with what they have seen from the Everton man.



Leeds' approach for Pennington is likely to be made in the summer, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Everton's view on selling Pennington to Leeds is unclear as the Toffees now have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Sam Allardyce.

Ronald Koeman was in charge of Everton when Pennington's loan deal was signed off and Allardyce may have a different view of the centre-back.



Pennington is now likely to have a run in the Leeds side following Liam Cooper's sending off in the Whites' 4-3 home defeat against Millwall on Saturday.

