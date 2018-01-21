Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Be Drawn On Signing Arsenal Linked Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on his interest in Bordeaux forward Malcom, who has also been linked with Arsenal.



Bordeaux want to keep the Brazilian until the end of the season as they bid to avoid being sucked down into the Ligue 1 relegation zone, but they are coming under pressure to let him leave.











Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have been linked with Malcom, but it is Spurs who currently appear to be the favourites to sign the forward if he does move this month, as the Gunners focus on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



But following Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Southampton, Pochettino was not prepared to talk about Malcom.





He told Sky Sports: " That is a rumour and I don't want to speak about it .

"I am happy with our squad.



"We are open to quality players, but you know very well it is difficult in this transfer window", the Spurs boss added.



Malcom has hit the back of the net seven times for Bordeaux so far in Ligue 1 this season and the French outfit have set their face against releasing the 20-year-old in this month's transfer window.

