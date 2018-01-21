Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signing Would Drain Arsenal January Transfer Funds As Gunners Hit Accelerator

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will have no significant money available to make further signings this month if they land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.



The Gunners want to bring Aubameyang in and are pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of the Gabon international, who is keen to move on from Dortmund in the current transfer window.











Arsenal are close to landing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and seeing Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United, and could yet send another player to Dortmund as part of a deal for Aubameyang.



However, if the Aubameyang deal goes through then Arsenal will have no signficiant funds left for further signings, according to the BBC.





While Arsenal are claimed to be confident they can land Aubameyang, they feel the deal could drag on.

The Gunners need to agree a fee with Dortmund and the Bundesliga side are in no mood to lose the striker for below their valuation of him.



And there is also the possibility a player may move the other way, further complicating matters.



French striker Olivier Giroud has been mooted as a potential make-weight in any deal for Aubameyang.

