This Shows Leeds United Fans Are Intelligent – Whites Star

Eunan O'Kane feels the Leeds United fans saluting the players at the end of Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Millwall at Elland Road shows they are an intelligent bunch.



Leeds started as firm favourites to beat a Millwall side with a dire away record in the Championship, but were up against it at half time as they found themselves 2-0 down and reduced to ten men.











The Whites mounted a spirited comeback in the second period as they hauled themselves to 3-2 in front, but ultimately the Lions came back and scored twice, three minutes from the end of the 90 and then in injury time, to take all three points.



Leeds' fans were still appreciative of the players' efforts though and O'Kane thinks it proved they know the game.





" It shows as well that we have an intelligent group of fans", he said on LUTV.

"It's easy to look at that and say we lost.



"The fans here appreciate effort.



"They want to win all the time, but whatever the circumstances are, providing you come off the pitch giving everything that you've had to give, they are happy with you", O'Kane added.



O'Kane is currently out suspended following his sending off at Ipswich Town; also suspended for Leeds are Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Samu Saiz.

