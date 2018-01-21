Time To Feel Confident Arsenal Fans – Former Bundesliga Star On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has told Arsenal fans they can start to feel confident about their club signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.



While there is not yet any agreement on a transfer fee between the two clubs, Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat have flown to Germany for talks with Dortmund.











Arsenal are claimed to want to pay €50m for Aubameyang, while Dortmund are holding out for €70m.



But Fjortoft expects those issues to be overcome, especially as Dortmund are just as keen to offload the striker as Arsenal are to sign him.





The ex-Eintracht Frankfurt man took to Twitter to write: " I guess it’s time to feel confident dear Arsenal fans: Aubameyang will wear your shirt very soon.

"Dortmund want to get him out – Arsenal want to get him in.



"Dortmund say we want 70 mill. Arsenal say 50.



"Deal just around the corner."



But the former striker also stated a number of things he sees as facts about Aubameyang, in words of caution to Arsenal.



"Aubameyang-unplugged-facts that also need to be told:



"- he was desperate to play for Real Madrid



"- Dortmund can’t wait to get him rid of him



"- Arsenal will sign “all his family”



"- [Bayern Munich coach Jupp] Heynckes has said he would never sign a player behaving like this", he added.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will no doubt be looking for Aubameyang to fire his side into the Premier League's top four if the deal is completed.

