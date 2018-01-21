Up To You – Inter Tell Agent of West Ham Target Joao Mario To Sort Out Midfielder’s Destination

Inter have kicked the issue of Joao Mario's destination this month over to his agent Kia Joorabchian.
The Portugal international has been of interest to a host of teams, including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Watford, Everton and West Ham – but Mario has rejected every destination.
West Ham have been working on a deal and speaking to Inter, but Mario is still cool on going to the London Stadium.
Inter still want the midfielder to leave and now, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, have pushed the issue firmly over to Mario's agent Joorabchian.
The player's agent must now try to find a club that can meet his client's demands and also satisfy Inter.
It is claimed that Inter are keeping the lines of communication open with clubs interested in Mario, but who he has already rejected.
The Nerazzurri are keen to move the midfielder on, but the jury is still out on where he will be when the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.