XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2018 - 13:38 GMT

Up To You – Inter Tell Agent of West Ham Target Joao Mario To Sort Out Midfielder’s Destination

 




Inter have kicked the issue of Joao Mario's destination this month over to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Portugal international has been of interest to a host of teams, including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Watford, Everton and West Ham – but Mario has rejected every destination.




West Ham have been working on a deal and speaking to Inter, but Mario is still cool on going to the London Stadium.

Inter still want the midfielder to leave and now, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, have pushed the issue firmly over to Mario's agent Joorabchian.
 


The player's agent must now try to find a club that can meet his client's demands and also satisfy Inter.

It is claimed that Inter are keeping the lines of communication open with clubs interested in Mario, but who he has already rejected.

The Nerazzurri are keen to move the midfielder on, but the jury is still out on where he will be when the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.
 