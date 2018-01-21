Up To You – Inter Tell Agent of West Ham Target Joao Mario To Sort Out Midfielder’s Destination

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have kicked the issue of Joao Mario's destination this month over to his agent Kia Joorabchian.



The Portugal international has been of interest to a host of teams, including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Watford, Everton and West Ham – but Mario has rejected every destination.











West Ham have been working on a deal and speaking to Inter, but Mario is still cool on going to the London Stadium.



Inter still want the midfielder to leave and now, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, have pushed the issue firmly over to Mario's agent Joorabchian.





The player's agent must now try to find a club that can meet his client's demands and also satisfy Inter .