Alexis Sanchez Joins Man Utd As Henrikh Mkhitaryan Completes Arsenal Move

Manchester United have confirmed that they have secured the signature of Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way.



Jose Mourinho managed to see off competition from cross town rivals Manchester City for the capture of the Chilean and he has been handed the number 7 shirt.











Sanchez has signed a lucrative contract with the club after ending his three-and-half season stay at Arsenal and has reportedly become the best paid player in the Premier League.



The winger has expressed his delight at signing for the Red Devils and told the club’s official website: "I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world.





" I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans.

"The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down.



"I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here."



Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and scored 80 goals and provided 46 assists in 166 appearances for the club.



The Chilean, who won two FA Cups at Arsenal, has already scored seven Premier League goals this season.



Mkhitaryan has joined Arsenal as part of the swap deal after spending just a season-and-a-half with Manchester United and will look to impress in England with the Gunners.

