Arsenal Line Up Swoop For Chelsea Wing Target But Face Reluctant Sellers

Arsenal are lining up a summer swoop for Chelsea target Leon Bailey, but Bayer Leverkusen will not play ball.



The 20-year-old winger has been pulling up trees in the Bundesliga for the BayArena outfit and as such has a number of clubs tracking his progress in Germany.











English champions Chelsea have been consistently linked with Bailey, but according to German magazine Kicker, Arsenal are lining up a raid on Leverkusen for him in the summer.



The Gunners though will encounter reluctant sellers in the shape of the Bundesliga side.





General manager Jonas Boldt said: "He has only been here for a year and he is supposed to play for Bayer Leverkusen.

"For him, it is about going on and confirming this [that he is top class] at another level, the Champions League, in an environment where he has established himself."



Bailey, who has not been capped at senior international level after refusing to turn out for Jamaica at present, has scored nine goals so far this season for Leverkusen, along with contributing five assists.



Leverkusen have the 20-year-old locked down on a contract at the BayArena until the summer of 2022 and are sure to fight against losing him this summer.

