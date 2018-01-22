Arsenal Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arrives At Dortmund Training Over Hour Early

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was over an hour early to Borussia Dortmund training today.



The Gunners are in talks to sign the striker from Dortmund and have officials in Germany in a bid to seal a deal for him soon.











There is no agreement over a fee yet, with Dortmund wanting over €70m and Arsenal's latest offer claimed to be around the €60m mark; it has also been suggested Olivier Giroud could join Dortmund on loan as part of the deal.



Further spice has been added as, according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, Aubameyang turned up at Dortmund's Brackel training base at 14:25 local time today.





Dortmund are not due to start training until 15:30 local time.

It is unclear why Aubameyang arrived at the club's training base over an hour before the session was due to begin, but speculation it was relating to an impending transfer away from Dortmund will likely rage.



Arsenal have been tipped to sign Aubameyang this month, especially as Dortmund are open to selling the Gabon international.

