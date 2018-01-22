Chelsea and Roma Yet To Agree Payment Terms For Edin Dzeko

Follow @insidefutbol





Edin Dzeko's move to Chelsea from Roma is being held up because the two clubs cannot agree the payment terms on the transfer, it has been claimed.



Chelsea are moving to sign the former Manchester City striker, along with his Roma team-mate Emerson Palmieri, as they bid to strengthen Antonio Conte's squad for the second half of the campaign.











The deals are all but done and it is claimed Chelsea have agreed a fee of €30m, plus bonus payments, for Dzeko.



But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the two clubs have not yet agreed the terms of the payment.





Discussions are continuing in a bid to find a solution and Dzeko's agent is currently in London as he attempts to push through the deal.

Tuesday morning will see a new round of talks kicked off in an effort to smooth the bumps in the road and take Dzeko to Chelsea.



The Blues could yet send striker Michy Batshuayi to Roma on loan as the Gallorossi look at options to replace Dzeko.



Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge is also on their radar.

