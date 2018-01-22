Galatasaray Closing In On Swansea Target Andre Ayew

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Galatasaray are in advanced talks to sign Andre Ayew from West Ham United.



Galatasaray have been in the hunt for Ayew, who was recently linked with a return to former club Swansea City, over the last ten days.











The Turkish giants have been in talks with West Ham and are now looking to finalise them after presenting an offer which has convinced the Premier League club.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the former Marseille star will join Galatasaray on loan for the rest of the season and the Turkish club will have an option to buy in the agreement.





Ayew is claimed to have expressed his interest in joining Galatasaray.

The Ghana international is under contract with West Ham until 2019, meaning when he returns from his loan with Galatasaray he will be in to the final year of his deal with the Hammers.



Ayew, 28, has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham this season.

