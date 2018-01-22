Graeme Murty Wants To See Jordan Rossiter In Action Following Rangers Star’s Training Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty is looking forward to seeing Jordan Rossiter in action at some point this season after he returned to training.



Rossiter has suffered injury issues since joining the Gers from Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and has made only ten appearances for the club.











His one and only appearance in the Scottish Premiership this season came back in August when he clocked up nine minutes as a substitute against Ross County.



Rossiter though returned to Rangers training on Monday, much to Murty's delight, and the Gers boss now feels there is light at the end of the tunnel for the former Liverpool player.





And he is hopeful that Rossiter will turn out for the Gers before the end of the season as he looks to put his injury hell behind him.

"We have Jordan Rossiter joining in training today which is good, not just for us but also for Jordan", Murty told Rangers TV.



"Being injured and being out for a long time can be sapping mentally, it can be very draining but hopefully now there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel for him and we can get him involved on a regular basis and actually progress him forward.



"I would hope to see him this season, it is just making sure that when we actually get him in we build up his load and his level gradually and we don’t expect too much too soon.



"He has had a hard time so far so getting him involved; getting him out on the grass with the players will be really good for his psyche", Murty added.



Rossiter was highly rated during his time at Liverpool and Rangers were considered to have landed a coup by taking him to Ibrox, but the midfielder's Gers career so far has been one of false starts.

