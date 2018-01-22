His Left Foot Is Lovely And Aberdeen Will Know That – Rangers Boss On Under Radar New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty thinks that Aberdeen will know all about new signing Sean Goss, with his focus simply being on getting the best out of the former Manchester United midfielder.



The Gers have brought in Russell Martin, Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings this month and Goss' arrival has received the least attention, with the focus on the other signings.











Goss has joined from QPR on loan and could feature for Rangers on Wednesday when they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership fixture.



Murty was asked on Rangers TV if he has deliberately avoided talking up Goss to keep him under the radar, but the former youth boss feels there is little chance Aberdeen will not know all about Goss.





He is instead focused on making the best of Goss' considerable talents, not least his passing .

"I think everyone in football knows everyone because there are no secrets anymore. Everyone is so well resourced that all players have footage about them, they have reports about them", Murty said.



"So Aberdeen will know about him.



"But what we have to make sure is that we use his attributes really well because you don't go and play for Man United and be spoken of so well without there being something there.



"We just need to add to what he has and make sure he adds to our collective.



"He's got a lovely range of passing, a lovely left foot, and he's integrated really well", the Rangers boss added.



Manchester United developed Goss in the youth ranks at Old Trafford and then sold him to QPR in the January transfer window last year for a fee of £500,000.

